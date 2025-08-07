(Credit: Evan Blass)

📱 Google’s Pixel 10 is still leaking ahead of its release date

🎨 This time, we get a high-resolution look at the two best colors: “Indigo” and “Limoncello”

📸 e also get further confirmation that there will be three rear cameras opposed to two

📅 Google is announcing the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold on August 20

We’re less than two weeks away from the official unveiling of the Pixel 10 series, but that doesn’t mean the leaks will stop coming. New images posted by WinFuture and Evan Blass give us a high-resolution look at the Pixel 10 and the two (arguably) best colors in the lineup: Indigo and Limoncello.

(Credit: WinFuture)

The Indigo colorway looks a lot like the original Pixel’s “Really Blue” finish, with a saturated appearance that looks very vibrant in these renders. It’s my personal favorite we’ve seen from the leaks, so I’m excited to eventually see it in person. Meanwhile, the Limoncello color is the one to get if you want to stand out; these renders make it look very summery and fresh, while the gold accents around the bezel give it a premium aesthetic.

(Credit: Evan Blass)

If there’s any spec details to pull from these leaks, it’s further confirmation that Google will add a third rear camera to the regular Pixel 10. It’s been one of the most popular rumors since the Pixel 10 hit the rumor mill, and these renders all but officially confirm the inclusion of a telephoto lens.

Other Pixel 10 specs we’re expecting are a 6.3-inch display, a Tensor G5 chip, a brand-new modem for better 5G connectivity, and Qi2 support with magnets. Google will announce the entire Pixel 10 family on August 20 in New York City.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.