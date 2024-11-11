Image credit: Max Buondonno

📲 Google Gemini was spotted on the iOS App Store

👀 At least one user was able to download and install it

🤖 The app includes access to Gemini Live

📅 There’s no word on when it might be released

Apple Intelligence and the new Siri experience are finally getting off the ground, but Google Gemini would like a word first.

It appears that Google is preparing to release a dedicated Gemini app for iOS that will give iPhone users easy access to Google’s AI assistant with the tap of a button. One iPhone user shared on Reddit that they could find the App Store listing, download it, and even set it up and use its features.

Screenshots of Google's upcoming Gemini app for iPhone, which accidentally surfaced early on the App Store. (Credit: r/lostshenanigans on Reddit)

Right now, if you want to use Gemini on an iPhone, you have to go through the Google app and hop over to a specific section. From there, you get a barebones experiences that’s similar to using gemini.google.com on your phone.

But with the dedicated app, not only will you get a more native-feeling interface, you’ll also get access to Gemini Live. It’s the voice-powered component of Gemini that originally debuted on this year’s Pixel 9 series, including the excellent Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Gemini Live lets you talk directly to Google’s Gemini model and have a more natural-feeling conversation than Google Assistant was ever capable of, which could give Apple’s new Siri a run for its money. Siri will start to tap into larger AI models like ChatGPT starting in iOS 18.2, but Google’s had an advantage over Apple for a while, and it’s possible that Gemini Live turns out to be a more intuitive experience.

I’ll save judgment for when the app actually ships. It doesn’t appear to be available in almost any country at the moment, only in small regions where Google is testing it. The App Store listing link points to nowhere, and you can’t find it if you search for “Gemini” in the App Store. There’s also no public-facing release date, and Google has yet to unveil plans for the app.

Gemini for iPhone also appears to support Live Activities, which could mean you can keep talking to the assistant after you close the app. In addition, there will be widget support, and it’s safe to say you’ll be able to rig the Action button on your iPhone to trigger Gemini whenever you want through - ironically - Siri Shortcuts.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.