Looking for something new to play? Microsoft is running a new Xbox Game Pass promotion that lets you give up to five friends a free 14-day PC Game Pass trial. The only caveat is that you must be new to Game Pass to redeem the offer.

PC Game Pass includes hundreds of games, including day-one releases from Xbox Game Studios like Forza Horizon 5, EA Play membership, and perks for Riot Games titles like Valorant.

You can find Friend Referral invitations on the Game Pass Home screen in the Xbox App on PC. Simply click the “Give PC Game Pass” button to share a free trial or click here to invite your friends via Xbox.com.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: free PC Game Pass

🆓 A new Xbox Game Pass promotion lets you share a 14-day free trial with friends

🆕 If your friends are new to Game Pass, they can redeem the offer

👍 PC Game Pass includes hundreds of games, EA Play membership, and more

💰 It usually costs $9.99 for a month’s membership

PC Game Pass is home to many of the best PC games and best Xbox Series X games. Once your trial has ended it’ll cost you $9.99 to continue your subscription.

The promotion comes during a tumultuous time for Microsoft and Xbox in general. The UK regulator, the CMA, recently blocked Microsoft’s buyout of Activision Blizzard and one of its big games of the year, Redfall, has launched to poor reviews.

While a free 14-day trial won’t necessarily fix anything, it may at least encourage a few new subscribers to sign up for Game Pass. And if you really want to play Redfall – which isn’t capped to 30fps on PC like it is on Xbox Series X – this is a great opportunity to try it out for free.

If you want the benefits of Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, you can save on an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12 month subscription with our discount code.