Samsung has released three new flagship phones for 2025: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. While each of them are only marginally better compared to their S24 equivalents, they’re still great smartphones that provide a premium experience, especially the S25 Ultra with its titanium design and 200MP camera.

So much of this year’s release cycle has been focused on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. According to The Shortcut’s exclusive sales data, we’ve noticed that a lot of you are far more interested in the S25 Ultra than the S25 and Plus combined, which says something about the 6.9-inch behemoth. Maybe it’s also thanks to the snazzy new Galaxy S25 Ultra colors.

Its popularity means this will be the Galaxy S to get in 2025, so you’re probably wondering how much it’ll set you back if you decide to pull the trigger and buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Let’s break it all down so you can budget for it, plus an S25 Ultra case.

💰 Galaxy S25 Ultra price

The Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,299.99, the same as the S24 Ultra last year. This makes it one of the most expensive smartphones you can buy, but it’s still a good distance behind phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

For $1,299.99, you get 256GB of storage along with 12GB of RAM. If you upgrade to the 512GB model, it’ll set you back $1,419.99. Finally, for those who need 1TB of storage, you’ll have to pay $1,659.99.

Those prices are identical to what they were last year for the S24 Ultra, so you won’t have to pay a premium to get the S25 Ultra. That being said, the phone costs noticeably more than its closest competitors, the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Here’s how their pricing breaks down.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

256GB: $1,199

512GB: $1,399

1TB: $1,599

Pixel 9 Pro XL

128GB: $1,099

256GB: $1,199

512GB: $1,319

1TB: $1,549

Long story short, you’re gonna have to convince yourself that the 200MP camera, 100x Space Zoom, and S Pen are worth the extra cash.

Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order and trade-in deals

Luckily, if you don’t want to pay full price for an S25 Ultra, it’s easy to avoid it.

On Samsung’s website, you can score a $150 Samsung.com credit with your pre-order of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. In addition, Samsung is offering free storage upgrades, so the 512GB model will cost you $1,299.99 and the 1TB model will cost $1,419.99.

On top of that, Samsung is offering enhanced trade-in credits where you can save up to $900 on your total purchase. That means you could get a Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB of storage for just $399.99, plus an additional $100 worth of accessories. It’s an insane deal that’s only going to be around for the next couple of days, so you better act fast.

Galaxy S25 Ultra carrier and retailer deals

Of course, Samsung’s website isn’t the only place to get deals on an S25 Ultra.

At T-Mobile, you can get the Galaxy S25 Ultra for $1,000 off via 24 monthly billing credits if you trade in an eligible smartphone on a Go5G Plus or Go5G Next. Meanwhile, AT&T will give you the phone for basically free if you agree to a 36-month contract where billing credits are applied each month. At Verizon, you can get the phone for $540 if you have an Unlimited Ultimate plan, plus a free Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G.

There are also deals at Best Buy and Amazon where you can score a gift card worth $200 with purchase. Overall, it’s next to impossible to pay full price for an S25 Ultra, and based on previous Galaxy launches, it’ll likely stay that way for a while with carrier and third-party retailer deals throughout the year.

