(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📷 Fujifilm introduces the X-E5, a new interchangeable lens mirrorless camera

🎞️ Features a 40.2MP APS-C sensor that shoots RAW photos and 6.2K29p movies

🫨 Improved 7-stop IBIS and AI-based subject detection and tracking

📅 Available to purchase in silver or black later this summer for $1,699 (body-only)

Fujifilm has been rolling out rangefinder-style cameras between the medium-format GFX100RF and the 1-inch sensor-equipped X half. Now, Fujifilm is introducing a new X-E5 camera as an APS-C interchangeable mirrorless camera next to the Fujifilm X100 VI.

The Fujifilm X-E5 features an even cleaner, retro look with a new, flatter top plate and rounder edges. The controls have also been repositioned to sit flush with the camera’s body, including a new film simulation dial with a see-through window at the top of the camera. Users can also customize film simulations now for their own custom recipes and save up to three profiles on the X-E5’s new Film Simulation dial. The viewfinder and diopter controls also sit flush against the side of the camera now, too.

(credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm has also added a new Control Lever that performs multiple functions depending on whether you press or hold it. Users, for example, could switch between aspect ratios and digital teleconverter magnification levels by pressing the Control Lever in different ways.

Internally, the Fujifilm X-E5 has a new 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor with an improved pixel structure for efficiency and a lower base ISO of 125. Users will also be able to shoot up to 6.2K movies at 29 fps.

This sensor also features an improved 7-stop in-body stabilization system. Meanwhile, the camera’s autofocus system utilizes new AI-based subject detection that works on animals, birds, planes, and even drones after extensive machine-learning training.

The Fujifilm X-E5 will be available in late summer 2025 for a starting price of $1,699 body only. Fujifilm also plans to bundle its new rangefinder-style camera with the new Fujinon XF23mm f2.8R WR lens for $1,899.

Fujinon XF 23mm F2.8 R WR

Speaking of the new lens, the Fujinon XF 23mm F2.8 R WR lens is Fujifilm’s smallest 23mm lens yet. The previous XF 23mm f2 R WR lens was about as big as a canelé in size and shape, but this new Fujifilm 23mm f2.8 is a true pancake lens.

The Fujinon XF 23mm F2.8 R WR will also be available later this Summer for a starting price of $499.