📷 Fujifilm introduces the GFX100RF, a fixed-lens medium-format camera weighing just 1.62 pounds.

🎞️ Features a 102MP medium-format sensor and fixed 35mm f4 lens (28mm f2.8 full frame equivalent)

📽️ Shoots 16-bit RAW images and 4K 30fps F-Log2 video

🫨 Lacks any stabilization, but has a leaf shutter for high-speed flash sync and a built-in ND filter

📅 Available to purchase in silver or black on April 24 for $4,899

Fujifilm has announced the GFX100RF, its smallest and lightest medium-format camera.

It looks and feels like a beefier Fujifilm X100VI, but it only weighs 1.62 pounds (735 grams). Yet inside, the Fujifilm GFX100RF packs a 102-megapixel medium-format sensor that’s almost a third bigger than a full-frame sensor. That sensor can take up to 16-bit RAW photos and record up to 4K 30fps video with 4:2:2 HDR color and in F-Log2.

The Fujifilm GFX100RF also features a fixed 35mm (28mm full-frame equivalent) lens for a wide viewing angle. Users can flick the forward switch on the camera to quickly digitally crop and extend the focal length to 45 mm, 63 mm, and 80 mm. This lens also has an f4 aperture, and while that might not sound like a lot of light to work with, the medium-format sensor is so big that it’s basically an f2.8 aperture on a full-frame camera.

Unfortunately, the Fujifilm GFX100RF lacks stabilization, either in-body or lens-based. This is an important feature, especially when the slightest movement adds a ton of motion blur with the camera’s massive sensor. Fujifilm, however, opted to omit the feature to make the camera smaller and lighter and extend its battery life to 820 shots.

The Fujifilm GFX100RF also utilizes a leaf shutter, so you can sync your flash with a shutter speed of up to 1/4,000 second. This makes this camera perfect for daytime portraiture when you want to add a burst of light to balance out the sun. And whenever there’s too much sun for a slower shutter speed, the camera has a built-in four-stop ND filter as well.

Of course, the Fujifilm GFX100RF features a ton of dials. But in addition to the usual shutter speed, aperture, and ISO dials, there’s also one to quickly swap between aspect ratios (3:2, 16:9, 1:1, and 17:6). The camera otherwise has a 3.15-inch, 2.1-million dot touchscreen LCD and 5.76-million dot EVF, the latter of which is the same from the X-H2.

The Fujifilm GFX100RF will be on sale in black and silver on April 24 for a starting price of $4,899.

