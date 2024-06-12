🤔 Elon Musk has withdrawn his lawsuit against OpenAI

🧑‍⚖️ A hearing was due today to see whether the case would be dismissed

👎 The lawsuit was unlikely to be successful, according to experts

🤷‍♂️ It doesn’t mean Musk’s negative opinion of OpenAI will change, however

Elon Musk has dropped his lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, just a day after threatening to ban Apple devices from his companies after Apple announced it was partnering with OpenAI.

Musk filed the suit against OpenAI for partnering with Microsoft in February. He accused the company of going against its founding mission, which was to benefit humanity ahead of profits.

However, with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, in San Fransico – where the judge would determine whether the case should be dismissed – Musk has withdrawn the lawsuit.

It appears that Musk’s lawsuit would have failed, according to experts at CNBC, as he didn’t have a formal written agreement signed by all parties involved. It would therefore make it hard to prove that OpenAI had set out to develop its artificial intelligence “for the benefit of humanity”, as Musk suggested.

Musk launched his own AI startup, xAI, which recently received a $6 billion Series B funding round. It’s been integrated into X as a chatbot called Grok, which is modeled after “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”.

Musk has been critical of OpenAI for a while. He wasn’t impressed with OpenAI’s recent ChatGPT-4o demo and went as far as to call it “cringe”. He also expressed his disappointment about Apple partnering with OpenAI to make Siri smarter.

Musk said on X, “If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation.”

He followed up by saying, “And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage.”

It’s unlikely that Musk will change his stance on OpenAI anytime soon, even if he’s withdrawn his lawsuit.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.