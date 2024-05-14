👎 Musk isn’t in love with OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o

🗣️ He’s been commenting on X posts about the new AI model

🧑‍⚖️ Musk is currently suing OpenAI for partnering with Microsoft

🆓 ChatGPT-4o will be free but it’s currently only available to ChatGPT Plus members

Elon Musk has shared his thoughts on OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o demo, and it’s fair to say he isn’t that impressed.

Musk took to his social media platform X to respond to a post by author Ashley St. Clair, who shared OpenAI’s demo and said, “Humans can now let AI perceive reality in real time for them. We may have just repalced the post-truth era with something much worse.”

Musk’s response to St. Clair’s post was short but scathing: “Demo made me cringe.” This led to many users asking when X’s AI, Grok, would be following suit with similar features.

Musk has since been responding to countless memes and digs at OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o demo potentially becoming people’s girlfriends, just like in the movie ‘Her’ where Joaquin Phoenix falls in love with an advanced AI voiced by Scarlett Johansson. He’s also taking the time to dismiss some of the more over exagerrated claims, such as OpenAI’s new model being a real-time translation tool.

One user said, “They are releasing a combined text-audio-vision model that processes all three modalities in one single neural network, which can then do real-time voice translation as a special case afterthought, if you ask it to.” To which Musk chimed in, “That’s a better way to say it.”

It’s worth mentioning that the Tesla CEO is currently suing OpenAI for partnering with Microsoft as Musk claims the company has gone against its original mission of remaining a non-profit that serves to benefit humanity. It might make his opinion on ChatGPT-4o a little less impartial than it would have been, then.

There’s no doubt that ChatGPT-4o will be appealing to many, but it’s currently only available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers which costs $20 per month. A Mac app is supposed to be launching imminently and we could see Apple heavily integrate ChatGPT into its devices during its WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10.

ChatGPT-4o is yet another rapid revolution of artificial intelligence, which can often be as scary as it is impressive. Expect to see AI come on in leaps and bounds in the months and years to come, and try to ignore the impending doom that many may be feeling as we move into an AI-centric world. I know I am!

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.