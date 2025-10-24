📆 Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition for Nintendo Switch 2 has been delayed until 2026 for performance adjustments

🤨 The game’s Switch 2 performance was criticized after Gamescom 2025

🆕 The Tarnished Edition includes the base game, Shadow of the Erdtree, and new customization features

🩸 FromSoft is also developing a Switch 2 exclusive called The Duskbloods, launching next year

Announced during the reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2, Elden Ring Tarnished Edition has now slipped to 2026.

The official Elden Ring X account broke the news and said: “While development on Elden Ring Tarnished Edition continues wholeheartedly toward release, we have decided to move the launch to 2026 to allow time for performance adjustments.

“We apologize to players looking forward to the game and thank you for your patience and support.”

The delay isn’t too surprising, as the game’s Switch 2 performance was criticized after hands-on impressions emerged during Gamescom 2025. Hopefully, developer FromSoftware can deliver a well-optimized experience on Nintendo Switch 2, as the game is technically a PS4/Xbox One title.

However, Elden Ring isn’t generally praised for its technical quality, with the game struggling to deliver a locked 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X. It’s likely that the Switch 2 version will target 30fps, though fans will hope for better performance now that it’s been delayed.

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition includes the base game and the expansion Shadow of the Erdtree. There’s also new armor and customization features for Torrent’s appearance.

Despite being released in February 2022, Elden Ring is still one of the most successful games of this generation. It continues to draw in thousands of players and a portable version on Switch 2 will certainly appeal to fans of Soulsborne games.

Along with Elden Ring Tarnished Edition, FromSoftware is also working on a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive called The Duskbloods. It’s also due to launch next year.

