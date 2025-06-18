🚨 We’re covering the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct live on The Shortcut!

🔄 Refresh the page to get the latest updates from our live blog

👉 Subscribe to The Shortcut for the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news

🍌 The Direct will list approximately 15 minutes

👉 The event begins at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST

9:08am ET: Doesn’t this game look absolutely gorgeous? I can’t wait to see how this looks on the Switch 2’s new screen and my 4K TV. There will be loads of inhabitants to meet, and DK can also transform thanks to Pauline’s singing abilities. He can turn into an Ostrich, Zebra, and more. There’s so much more to this game than we first thought.

9:05 am ET: DK can destroy almost everything in his path, thanks to the destructible environment. You’ll find secrets and carve out new paths. DK has various abilities that will help him find delicious bananas. You can punch, swing rocks, and even surf on the turf. It’s an expansive moveset, and should make traversal and exploration extremely fun.

9:02 am ET: It’s time for DK. Donkey Kong! And a new reveal, DK’s friend “Odd Rock” is actually a talented young singer called… Pauline! Yes, that Pauline. The unlikely duo are setting off on a strange adventure, where the scenery changes the deeper you go under ground. Pauline hangs onto DK’s back. It’s rather sweet!

8:48 am ET: Welcome to our Donkey Kong Bananza live blog! Nintendo is set to showcase the next big first-party game heading to Nintendo Switch 2 today. Most of the game remains a mystery, as we’ve only seen a few gameplay highlights during Nintendo’s Treehouse Live presentation.

However, today should give us a better look at what Donkey Kong Bananza has in store. The game is due to release on July 17, which means it’s less than a month away. It marks the return of a 3D Donkey Kong game for the first time since Donkey Kong 64, which was released in 1999 for the N64.

We’re also see DK’s brand-new look that’s more reminiscent of how our favorite tie-wearing ape appeared in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Shigeru Miyamoto, Donkey Kong's creator, stated that the redesign was influenced by the desire to give the character more nuanced facial expressions and body language.

If you’ve already got hold of a Switch 2 (if you haven’t, make sure you subscribe to The Shortcut for the latest Switch 2 restock alerts) you’ll have seen the new DK in action in Mario Kart World. And yeah, he’s certainly more expressive than the previous design, even though it takes a little getting used to.

We’ll be rounding up all the biggest updates from the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct right here, so come join me for a short, but hopefully sweet, presentation. You’d be bananas to miss it.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 review: bigger, faster, and the best handheld since Game Boy

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.