🆕 dbrand has launched the Joy-Lock Controller Holder for Switch 2

🎮 It provides an ergonomic option for using Joy-Con 2 controllers when the console is docked or in tabletop mode

🤝 The holder has an adjustable, lockable hinge and a magnetic attachment, and works with the Killswitch 2 grips

💰 The Joy-Lock Controller Holder costs $19.95

dbrand: Joy-Lock Controller Holder

If you love the Switch 2’s Joy-Con 2 controllers but also want to use them when the console is docked or in tabletop mode, dbrand has released a new accessory that works in tandem with its Killswitch for Switch 2 grips.

The Joy-Lock Controller Holder has an adjustable hinge that lets you find the most comfortable angle, and features a magnetic attachment, like the Switch 2 itself, so it clicks on and off with ease. You don’t need to remove the Killswitch 2 grips either, which is a nice touch.

Thanks to the sturdy ratchet mechanism, you can lock in your preferred position, and at $19.95, it’s significantly cheaper than the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, which costs $89.99.

Those who have already ordered a Killswitch 2 for Switch 2 case can save $5 on the Joy-Lock Controller.

Alongside the Joy-Lock Controller, dbrand is also releasing some new retro-color matched skins, which cost $14.95. I must say, they look rather fetching.

dbrand recently relaunched its infamous Touch Grass skin, which also included a new Blue Sky skin design.

Up next: Steam Deck 2 release date isn’t close, though Valve says it’s ‘hard at work’ on the next handheld

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.