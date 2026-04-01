🖼️ Dbrand is relaunching its infamous Touch Grass skin

🎭 It was released last year as an April Fool’s stunt… but was a completely real product

🌤️ This year, if you order a Touch Grass skin, you’ll also get a new Blue Sky skin in the box (for a limited time)

📱 The Touch Grass skin is available for a wide variety of devices, from iPhones to tablets to Nintendo Switch 2s

Dbrand never fails to surprise us with some of the products it cooks up. Last year, the company announced its Touch Grass skin, which was perceived as nothing more than an April Fools’ Day prank based on internet slang for turning off your phone once in a while. As it turns out, it was a real product you could buy that put fake grass on the back of your phone, laptop, gaming console, and more.

This year, Dbrand is bringing Touch Grass back, and it’s throwing in a complimentary skin to complete the look.

Dbrand: Touch Grass skin

🖼️ You can now Touch Grass under a Blue Sky thanks to Dbrand

(Credit: Dbrand)

You wouldn’t want to touch the grass beneath your feat if it were cloudy or stormy outside. It’s much more pleasant if the sky is bright blue, and Dbrand seems to agree.

Alongside the re-launch of Touch Grass, the company is also announcing the new Blue Sky skin design. It features a very simple picture of a blue sky with a few scattered clouds to add some character. It’s a clean, minimal look that adds a pop of color to your device. It’s certainly not as crazy as the fake grass on the back of Touch Grass, but it’s an attention-grabber nonetheless.

Dbrand says that everyone who orders a Touch Grass skin during this run will get a Blue Sky skin in the box, completely free (while supplies last). Touch Grass is available for virtually every device Dbrand currently sells skins for, including the latest iPhones, Pixels, Galaxies, iPads, MacBooks, and Nintendo Switch 2.

For those curious, Blue Sky is only available as a bundle with a Touch Grass skin. Dbrand isn’t currently selling it as a standalone product.

You can purchase Touch Grass from Dbrand’s website linked below.

Dbrand: Touch Grass skin

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.