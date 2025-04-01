🏞️ Dbrand is releasing a new skin for your phone and laptop that lets you “touch grass”

April Fools’ Day is an opportunity for companies to make playful jokes or parodies of their products and generate viral social media posts, but Dbrand took things seriously when it decided to share a meme product by making it real.

The company has announced its new Touch Grass skin for your phone, tablet, laptop, and gaming console, designed to give you the chance to go “touch grass” if you’ve been on your device for too long.

This is... something. (Credit: Dbrand)

Playing to the widespread meme of reconnecting with the Earth after being sheltered inside all day online, the new Touch Grass skin took Dbrand a long time to develop. The company says it uses thousands of electrostatically flocked polyethylene strands with other advanced manufacturing processes to make it work. In the end, it mimics the type of grass you’d find in Yoyogi Park, Tokyo. From the photos, it looks a bit fuzzy but is probably durable enough where the strands don’t start flaking after a while.

The new Touch Grass skin is classic Dbrand at play. The company makes meme-worthy products every year for April Fools’, and this one is no different. It’s perfect if you just bought a Galaxy S25 Ultra, an iPhone 16 Pro, a shiny new MacBook Air, or an Xbox Series X and find yourself spending way too much time on it. It’s also good if you realized one day, “Hey, why does my phone not have any grass on it?”

The Touch Grass skin is avaialble for limited time while supplies last. You can shop for the right skin for your device at dbrand.com/touch-grass.

