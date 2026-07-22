👀 dbrand has launched a range of new Steam Machine skins that can turn the PC into a wide array of things

🏀 You can turn the Steam Machine into anything from a basketball to a grass cube with the fun designs

😭 They follow on from dbrand’s $129.95 Companion Cube that was stopped before it could even launch

👍 Valve has even offered up CAD files for the Steam Machine’s e-ink display and has offered interchangeable faceplates for the device

dbrand: Steam Machine skins

dbrand has launched a new array of Steam Machine skins that can turn Valve’s mini PC into everything from a square-shaped basketball to a grass cube.

The Steam Machine skins and wraps allow you to personalize your Steam Machine with an array of different looks to create works of arts or weird-looking monstrosities that will live in your entertainment center.

Prices range from $34.95 up to $42.95, and you can select everything from block colors, such as orange or pink, to funky patterns such as marble and leather. You can even opt for a glow-in the dark skin.

The Steam Machine skins come after dbrand was forced to withdraw its original $129.95 Portal 2 Companion Cube idea after getting into some potential legal hot water with Valve.

We know the Steam Machine can be infinitely customizable, especially as Valve itself is offering interchangeable faceplates for it, and has even released the CAD files for its unique e-ink display faceplate option to open up even more personalization options.

(Credit: dbrand)

The Steam Machine has been one of the most hotly anticipated tech launches this year, and even though reviews have been a bit of a mixed bag and the price is higher than anyone anticipated, it’s still seen a huge amount of interest.

Valve is also anticipating hefty demand for its last upcoming hardware launch – the Steam Frame – which we’re still waiting for any concrete information on for elements such as a price or the Steam Frame pre-order.

For reference, we’re now up to 18 shipments of the device that Valve has received as it imported a further 19 metric tonnes of the device into its US warehouse, which X account Steam Hardware Updates thought equated to “tens of thousands of Steam Frame units in box ready for shipment”, as it keeps getting stock ready.

Up next: Steam Frame’s library keeps growing as Valve ramps up for release by adding a certified hit

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.