You can download OpenAI’s ChatGPT app on your Mac without being a subscriber. The app was previously only available to Plus subscribers, which costs $20 per month.

The macOS ChatGPT app lets you chat about email, screenshots, files, and anything on your screen, and “seamlessly integrates into how you work, write and create”, according to OpenAI.

To open ChatGPT, press the Option + Space keys to open ChatGPT from any screen on your desktop. You can then use the app to analyze and take screenshots – like asking ChatGPT to optimize some lines of code – upload files to determine which deadline is closest, or simply ask ChatGPT to give you feedback on your essay.

You can even use your voice to interact with ChatGPT. Just tap on the headphone icon to begin, where you can practice a new language if you like.

Like all AI programs, your mileage will vary. Some of the use case scenarios seem rather niche and won’t be necessary for the vast majority of people, but at least they’re no longer locked behind a paywall.

Apple is teaming up with OpenAI for its Apple Intelligence, which will be available on iPhone, iMac, iPad, and more. However, check our Apple Intelligence compatibility list to find out whether your device will be able to run it.

That partnership has drawn criticism from Elon Musk, who threatened to ban Apple devices from his companies. OpenAI is also going to be heavily integrated into Microsoft’s CoPilot+ PCs and laptops.

You can download the macOS ChatGPT app here.

