🔊 Bose announces a new SoundLink Home Bluetooth speaker

🔗 Connects over Bluetooth 5.3 and supports two devices with Multipoint

🫨 Promises size-defying sound and room-filling bass

🔋 Battery life for up to nine hours and four hours to recharge to full

🏷️ Available for purchase now for $219

The SoundLink Home is Bose’s latest Bluetooth speaker, and it’s the company’s most attractive product yet.

It oozes vintage style, with a sleek aluminum bar elevating the fabric-covered speaker unit for a clean yet snazzy look. Available in Light Silver or Cool Grey—disappointingly, there’s a wood option reserved for China only—this is one seriously attractive speaker.

Comes in Light Silver or Cool Grey (credit: Bose)

Aside from looks, Bose promises the SoundLink Home delivers size-defying sound with its single full-range transducer and dual passive radiators. Bose says you can expect room-filling bass from its small Bluetooth speaker.

The Bose SoundLink Home offers some nice connectivity features, too, with Bluetooth 5.3 and Multipoint to pair up to two sources to the speaker. Unlike most of Bose's other products, it lacks Wi-Fi, so you won’t be able to tap on AirPlay on this speaker. It also has USB-C for any wired connections. It however can play stereo sound when paired to a second Bose SoundLink Home speaker.

You can expect nine hours out of this Bluetooth speaker, which is a little less than the 10+ hours from other mainstay speakers like the Sonos Roam 2 or the new Sony LinkBuds Speaker. Recharging to full will also take a full four hours.

Still, for $219, the Bose SoundLink Home looks great and sounds like a great speaker on paper. I’ll be reviewing it soon to see whether it's worth picking up or gifting to loved ones this holiday season.

