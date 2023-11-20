Discover more from The Shortcut
These Black Friday PS5 SSD deals are a no-brainer if you're tired of uninstalling games
There's never been a better time to buy a PlayStation 5 SSD
Grabbing a PS5 SSD deal this Black Friday is one of the best investments you can make if you own a PlayStation 5. With new PS Plus free games dropping every month and some titles taking over 100GB of space (I’m looking at you, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3), the console’s storage can run out quickly.
Even the new PS5 Slim benefits from a compatible PlayStation 5 SSD, as its 1TB of storage will fill up fast. For those who own the original PS5 model, it’s more of a necessity, as you only get 664GB of usable space.
Thankfully, PS5 SSD deals are aplenty this Black Friday, with incredible savings on several brands. A 1TB SSD used to cost around $149 to $199 just 12 months ago, but you can now find a 1TB drive for less than $100. What’s more, some 4TB SSD drives are down to $199, which is exceptional value.
Check out the best PS5 SSD deals during Black Friday below.
PS5 SSD deals
All of these PS5 SSDs are compatible with the PlayStation 5 so you can buy safe in the knowledge that these drives meet all of Sony’s requirements. Check out our PS5 SSD upgrade for step-by-step instructions.
1TB PS5 SSDs
Nextorage Japan 1TB SSD for PS5 - $55 at Amazon (was $69)
Crucial T500 1TB for PS5 - $64 at Amazon (was $75)
Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD for PS5 - $79 at Best Buy (was $119)
Seagate Game Drive 1TB SSD for PS5 - $97 at Walmart (was $149)
WD Black 1TB SSD for PS5 - $99 at Amazon (was $179)
WD Black 1TB SSD for PS5 - $99 at Best Buy (was $204)
ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 2TB SSD for PS5 - $99 at Best Buy (was $149)
2TB PS5 SSDs
Silicon Power 2TB XS70 SSD for PS5 - $95 at Amazon (was $124)
Corsair MP600 Pro 2TB SSD for PS5 - $109 at Walmart (was $124)
Corsair MP600 Pro 2TB SSD for PS5 - $109 at Amazon (was $124)
Corsair MP600 Pro 2TB SSD for PS5 - $109 at Best Buy (was $160)
Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD for PS5 - $119 at Best Buy (was $189)
Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD for PS5 - $119 at Amazon (was $129)
Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD for PS5 - $139 at Best Buy (was $189)
Seagate Game Drive 2TB SSD for PS5 - $149 at Best Buy (was $209)
WD Black 2TB SSD for PS5 - $159 at Walmart (was $222)
WD Black 2TB SSD for PS5 - $159 at Best Buy (was $269)
4TBS PS5 SSDs
Nextorage Japan 4TB SSD for PS5 - $199 at Amazon (was $279)
Silicon Power 4TB SSD for PS5 - $199 at Amazon (was $249)
WD Black 4TB SSD for PS5 - $299 at Amazon (was $371)
WD Black 4TB SSD for PS5 - $389 at Best Buy (was $499)