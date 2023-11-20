(Credit: The Shortcut)

Grabbing a PS5 SSD deal this Black Friday is one of the best investments you can make if you own a PlayStation 5. With new PS Plus free games dropping every month and some titles taking over 100GB of space (I’m looking at you, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3), the console’s storage can run out quickly.

Even the new PS5 Slim benefits from a compatible PlayStation 5 SSD, as its 1TB of storage will fill up fast. For those who own the original PS5 model, it’s more of a necessity, as you only get 664GB of usable space.

Walmart PS5 SSD deals

Best Buy PS5 SSD deals

Amazon PS5 SSD deals

Thankfully, PS5 SSD deals are aplenty this Black Friday, with incredible savings on several brands. A 1TB SSD used to cost around $149 to $199 just 12 months ago, but you can now find a 1TB drive for less than $100. What’s more, some 4TB SSD drives are down to $199, which is exceptional value.

Check out the best PS5 SSD deals during Black Friday below.

PS5 SSD deals

All of these PS5 SSDs are compatible with the PlayStation 5 so you can buy safe in the knowledge that these drives meet all of Sony’s requirements. Check out our PS5 SSD upgrade for step-by-step instructions.

1TB PS5 SSDs

2TB PS5 SSDs

4TBS PS5 SSDs