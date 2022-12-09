Image credit: Wes Davis / The Shortcut

You don’t need to be in bad Smart TV interface jail forever – there is a way out, and it’s through what we used to call a “set-top box.” The best streaming devices bring you all the great shows with little-to-none of the frustrating slowness of an under-powered TV processor, and if you’re careful, you can even get one that’s not reporting everything you do with it.

The most famous options come from the likes of Apple, Google, Roku, Amazon, and most of them can do more than just show you pretty pictures – paired with the best smart speakers, they can be powerful smart home hubs as well.

Then again, if you’re keeping up with ye olde PS5 restock updates, you might hold off and just use your new console instead.

How to pick the best TV streamer

Set a budget, so you know what you have to work with

Check your resolution: If your TV’s only 1080p, you might not need a 4K streamer

Consider your smart home ecosystem, if that’s important to you

Don’t buy more than you need – Apple TVs are cool but can be overkill for old TVs

Best overall streaming box

✅ Great picture

✅ Smooth interface

❌ No 120Hz support

The Apple TV 4K, now available starting at $129, is easily the best streaming box you can get today. Between its smooth interface, overkill processor, and support for all the major video and audio formats, it has everything you need to watch streaming video in the highest possible quality.

Going back three generations, it’s been head and shoulders above offerings from Amazon, Google and Roku. Unfortunately, its price has held it back – until now. Thankfully, the recent 2022 update shrank both its pricetag and its physical size, while adding more video format support, more storage, better Wi-Fi and, for some reason, exclusive access to the forthcoming Apple Music karaoke mode. It still doesn’t offer 120Hz video, though theoretically with its HDMI 2.1 port, that could be enabled in software, later.

That’s not all it can do, though. The Apple TV 4K’s robust integration with the Apple smart home ecosystem sees it serving as a HomeKit hub that can control all your smart home gear in and out of the home. If you have HomePods, you can select them for permanent audio output, although they don’t support wireless surround setup – two speakers in stereo is the max.

And heads up: If the newest version is still too much for you, you can get the 2021 Apple TV 4K, brand new, starting at $79. That’s at least a $50 savings, and all you’re really giving up is HDR10+ support, which mostly only matters for newer Samsung TVs.

Best budget streaming device

✅ Great picture

✅ Smooth interface

❌ No 120Hz support

For adding quality streaming to your TV on a budget, it’s hard to do better than the Chromecast with Google TV 4K. The simple, thoughtful interface is almost enough on its own to recommend Google’s cute streaming dongle.

Like Google TV on an actual television, I’ve found the interface to be choppy, but no more so than Amazon’s slightly-pricier Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Movie streams start quickly enough, though, and the video looks great for what you’re paying. The Dolby Vision video it produces is slightly cooler, darker and has less dynamic range than the Apple TV 4K, but it’s sharp, with a more consistently good apparent bitrate (I’m not equipped for direct measurements) and compression than the Fire TV Stick I compared it to.

Apart from generally faster-starting video and slightly better dynamic visual range, the extra cost for the Apple TV manifests itself in its role as a smart home hub and its power as a video game console, but if you don’t need those things, Google’s streamer is perfectly capable and a bargain, even at its full price of $49.

Most versatile streamer

✅ Is both a Roku and a soundbar for around $100

✅ Good enough sound quality for the cash

❌ No Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision support

Owning a TV with a non-so-great operating system often means owning a TV with not-so-great sound. As a compact soundbar that doubles as a streaming device, the Roku Streambar addresses both concerns. Equipped with a remote similar to that you’d find bundled with a Roku Express 4K+ device, for instance, the Streambar combines the intuitive Roku OS with most of the software talents of a Roku Ultra – with the exception of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Those who care deeply about sound seeming to come from all different directions will be better served by a dedicated Roku streamer paired with a proper Atmos-supporting soundbar. For that I recommend the Vizio M-Series with or without the rear tweeters. For everyone else, the Roku Streambar’s sound quality is more than acceptable. Even from a distance, you can hear The Big Game loud and clear enough to justify the cost over continuing to rely on your TVs terrible built-in speakers. And if that doesn’t make the room shake quite enough for you, Roku sells a separate wireless subwoofer and additional wireless speakers that work quite well in conjunction.

Although it’s rare not to find it discounted at its ripe old age of two, the Roku Streambar held up through the pandemic better than I did. Even at full price, it’s well worth $129.99. My only complaint is that it doesn’t offer more for less, and I’ll admit that’s a little unfair.

Best cheap Alexa streamer

✅ Responsive voice assistant through voice remote

✅ Supports Wi-Fi 6

❌ Can be finicky

I like Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max well enough to call it the best one for Alexa households – if you’re into saving money but don’t like Google’s version. Boasting similar specs to the Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K, you shouldn’t expect top-tier performance, though the 4K Max left more to be desired for me, hence my only giving it the nod as a good Alexa alternative in the budget category.

First, the good: The 4K Max enjoys easy setup, and as a parent, I liked that Amazon put parental controls right in front of you during that process. The implementation is a little overbearing – it’s annoying that, if I want to limit what my daughter can watch, I have to clumsily enter a PIN everytime I open an app, click on disallowed content, and then try to watch that content – but I like that it was easy to find and set it up. The menu system is responsive, too, maybe a little more so than Google’s (although the actual Prime Video app is as laggy as ever).

What I found irksome, however, was the Dolby Vision support, which it ostensibly has, but I couldn’t get working for the life of me. Your mileage may vary, but no matter what app I tried on the 4K Max, Dolby Vision was stubbornly inactive, leaving everything with an unfortunate, disappointing flatness. I’m also not a fan of Amazon’s compression, which sometimes leaves video full of artifacts that I don’t see on the other streamers here. Still, if you can pick it up at a hefty discount – which you can, since Amazon loves discounting its products – it’s worth the $34 price tag it’s routinely fallen to since October of this year.

Best game console for streaming

✅ Wide video and audio format support

✅ 120Hz refresh rate – with a caveat

❌ Not the most efficient streamer

If you have an Xbox Series S lying around, you’ve already got one of the best 4K streamers around. The cheaper, digital only sibling to the Xbox Series X, you can easily pick one up this holiday season for a measly $239 – that’s a $60 savings – making it possibly the best deal of all of these, depending on your proclivities.

Not only can you watch videos from just about all of your favorite services, choose from over 100 games on the $14.99/month Game Pass subscription, but you can also watch your own videos – whether they’re your perfectly-legal backups of your physical media collection or home videos – when you connect a properly-formatted hard drive.

The downsides are few, but there are some. While it’s true the Xbox Series S supports a 120Hz refresh rate, it unfortunately only supports it up to 1440p, or half the resolution of 4K. It’s also a huge power suck relative to most, if not all, dedicated streamers on the market, per reporting by FlatpanelsHD that was recently cited at Tom’s Guide.

Why we have any business talking about this

We have an unhealthy obsession with streaming and home theater gear. We were early to jump on the bandwagon of plugging things into our TVs to watch our favorite shows, and now that TVs offer the ability built right in, we have judged it and found it wanting. We obsess over the details, what each streaming box supports and what it doesn’t, and these are our favorites – so far. We’ll continue testing and keep you in the know when you should consider something better.

Let us help you

