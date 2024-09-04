💻 Asus Vivobook S reinvents what a budget laptop is with its 3K OLED screen

🐉 Fully loaded with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8-core chip

⚙️ Also16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage

🏷️ Costs only $899 and it’s available to purchase now

Qualcomm promised its Snapdragon X Plus 8-core chip would pave the way for affordable AI laptops and we’re already seeing some fantastic budget notebooks at IFA 2024 like the Asus Vivobook S 15.

Despite only costing $899, this laptop has a gorgeous 15.6-inch 3K (2,880 x 1,620) OLED screen that supports 600-nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and 0.2ms response time. Internally, it also features the aforementioned Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 8-core chip with 16GB of LPDDR5X 8448MHz memory and 512GB of SSD storage.

(credit: Asus)

It’s also fully featured on the connectivity end including HDMI 2.1 and two USB4 Type-C ports that also support 4K displays and 40GBps file transfer speeds. Its wireless connectivity is also fully modern with Wi-FI 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

On top of being well-kitted, the Asus Vivobook S 15 is a svelte machine that’s 0.58 inches thick and weighs only 3.13 pounds.

It’s kind of crazy how much laptop you’re really getting here for $899 and it’s available to order on Best Buy right now.

