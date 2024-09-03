💻 Dell has upgraded the XPS 13 with the latest Lunar Lake CPUs

🤖 The new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors deliver 48 to 20 TOPs of AI processing power

💡 The first laptop to feature a tandem OLED display that’s brighter and better for battery life

🎟️ Preorder yours today starting at $1,399

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the prettiest Windows laptops on the market today, and thanks to Intel’s new Lunar Lake processors, it’s getting a little more powerful.

The 13-inch Ultrabook features the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor, which brings 48 TOPs of AI processing power on the NPU alone or 120 TOPs with the GPU and CPU combined. The new chips also boast beefier Xe2 graphics for gaming and a more versatile set of performance and efficiency cores.

(credit: Dell)

Beyond the core chip, the Dell XPS 13 is the first laptop to feature a tandem OLED panel like the latest iPad Pro. This new panel is essentially a stacked OLED screen that’s brighter and supposedly more efficient for battery life – which Dell promises up to 26 hours of battery life.

The audio has also been improved with two 2W Woofers and two 2W Tweeters that should give this compact notebook a richer sound for media.

Preorders for the new Dell XPS 13 begin today with prices starting at $1,399. The base SKU includes a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS display, Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 226V, 16GB of DDR5x 8533MT/s memory, and a 512GB PCIe 4 SSD.

Users can also get a fully loaded system with the aforementioned OLED display that’s a much sharper 2,880 x 1,800 panel, plus Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 288V, 32GB of DDR5x 8533MT/s memory, and 4TB PCIe 4 SSD.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.