(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

🙌 Asus has confirmed the ROG Xbox Ally X20 will be sold separately, removing the mandatory bundle with ROG Xreal R1 glasses

😮 The device features a 7.4-inch OLED display with HDR, Gorilla Glass Victus, TMR thumbsticks, and a transforming D-pad

👍 Core specs remain consistent with the previous model, including the Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage

📈 Despite selling separately, the handheld is expected to be expensive due to ongoing RAM and component supply cost increases

Asus has revealed that it will sell its upgraded Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 separately, which means you won’t also have to purchase the upcoming ROG Xreal R1 glasses (thanks, The Verge).

Previously, the updated version of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X – which includes a new, bigger 7.4-inch OLED display with HDR support, a tougher Gorilla Glass Victus coating, TMR thumbsticks and a transforming D-pad – was being bundled with the Asus ROG Xreal R1 glasses.

That would have made what is already likely to be an expensive handheld even more unaffordable, as the Asus ROG Xreal R1 glasses are expected to cost around $859. With the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X retailing for $999.99, a $2,000 to $2,500 price wasn’t off the table.

Now, though, those who really want the definitive version of the Xbox Ally X can get one without having to shell out on what many may have felt was an unnecessary accessory.

The specs of the Asus ROG Ally X20 remain the same as the less fancy version. You’re still getting a Ryzen Z2 Extreme with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. However, the improvements to the display, thumbsticks, and the addition of HDR will make it a tempting proposition for many.

Again, don’t expect it to be cheap, as the price will have only increased since its reveal at Computex 2026 as the RAM and component crisis continues to inflate prices exponentially. Check out our Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 hands-on review to see whether it’s worth your hard-earned money when it releases sometime this year.

Up next: PS5 FlexStrike fight stick release date has been delayed indefinitely

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.