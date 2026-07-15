✋ Sony has indefinitely delayed the release of its PS5 FlexStrike fight stick due to unexpected production issues, missing its original August 6 launch date

🔜 The delay affects customers who pre-ordered the device, with retailers expected to provide updates soon

💰 Designed for PS5 and PC, the $199.99 controller features a rechargeable battery, wired/wireless support, and a sling carry case

👍 The fight stick stands out for its customizable, toolless swappable restrictor gates, allowing users to toggle between square, circular, and octagonal configurations

PlayStation Direct: FlexStrike

Best Buy: FlexStrike

Amazon: FlexStrike

Sony has announced a last-minute delay of its upcoming FlexStrike Fight stick for PS5. The first-party wireless fight stick was due to launch alongside Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls on August 6, 2026, but it’s unclear when the FlexStrike will be released.

Sony blamed the move on “unexpected production delays” and said that players who have already pre-ordered the FlexStrike should receive updates from retailers soon.

“We’re working to ensure we deliver the best possible experience to our players with FlexStrike, so we’re taking extra time to put the finishing touches on the product,” Sony’s update on the PlayStation Blog states. “We apologize for this delay and look forward to bringing the FlexStrike experience to the community when it launches.”

Funnily enough, Sony’s first social media post after it announced it would be ending physical discs in 2028 was to advertise the FlexStrike’s upcoming release date, which makes the delay a little embarrassing. It also isn’t ideal that the hardware will no longer launch alongside its big new fighting game, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

The PS5 FlexStrike fight stick also works on PC, has a built-in rechargeable battery, and comes with a sling carry case so you can take it to a tournament, meetup, or a friend’s house. It can also be used wired and has toolless swappable restrictor gates for the custom-designed digital stick. It means you can switch between square, circular, and octagonal gates.

The PS5 FlexStrike pre-orders opened on June 12, 2026. It costs $199.99, which includes the sling carry case.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.