The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is proving popular, despite its $1,000 price tag, with Microsoft declaring the handheld had already “sold out” on the Microsoft Store.

Unfortunately, it seems like many early adopters are hoping to cash in on desperate consumers as there’s already a huge list of Asus ROG Xbox Ally X scalpers looking to make a quick buck.

A quick glance at eBay shows resellers are asking for an extortionate amount of money for Microsoft’s Xbox handheld. Most listings are adding an extra $500 onto the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X’s $999.99 price, though there’s a few which are even more ambitious and believe people will pay over $2,000.

Here’s some obvious advice: don’t pay over the odds for the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X or the ROG Xbox Ally. There’s simply no need to pay over the asking price for Microsoft’s handheld, especially as more stock will arrive once the initial wave of pre-orders has been fulfilled.

You can still pre-order the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X at Best Buy at the time of writing for the MSRP.

Scalpers are always present at every product launch, hoping that retailers and suppliers cannot meet demand. However, there’s no sign that we’ll see an Asus ROG Xbox Ally X restock crisis occur like we did with the PS5 and even the first month of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Yeah, don’t reward these people, please. (Credit: The Shortcut)

Microsoft will also be keen to create the impression that demand is extremely high for its handheld by limiting the first wave of stock to retailers. The last thing it wants is to have inventory sitting on the shelves during launch, which may show no one’s buying.

If you’re interested in the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X or the more affordable Asus ROG Xbox Ally, the handhelds release on October 16 for $999.99 and $599.99, respectively. Check out our Asus ROG Xbox Ally X preview for our initial impressions, and look forward to our full review on The Shortcut soon.

