😮 Some gamers have received their Asus ROG Xbox Ally X consoles nearly three weeks before the official October 16 release date

📈 One review suggests a modest 5-10 FPS performance increase over the original Asus ROG Ally X in certain games

👏 The console is praised for its efficiency, excellent ergonomics (likened to an Xbox controller), and impressive sound quality

🤔 While the Xbox Full Screen Experience is good, it reportedly still requires optimization, which may be addressed before the official launch

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and its more affordable sibling, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally, will release on October 16. However, it looks like Amazon France may have jumped the gun because some gamers who pre-ordered the Xbox handheld have received it early.

In a post on Reddit, user Technical_Fun77 shared photos of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and said, “ROG Xbox Ally X already at home! Thanks to Amazon for the delivery almost 3 weeks before the official release.”

Technical_Fun77 provided a quick review, which has since been deleted, and there’s some interesting things to note.

First, don’t expect a generational increase in performance compared to the Asus ROG Ally X. Technical_Fun77 believes you’ll get around a 5 to 10fps difference in certain games with a resolution of 900p/1080p, and settings on medium to high. They also noted that the handheld’s 7-inch screen feels small if you’ve been used to the Lenovo Legion Go or Nintendo Switch 2.

However, it sounds like the console is very efficient, which bodes well for battery life, and that the ergonomics are excellent. Technical_Fun77 went as far as to say the ergonomics are “just incredible, it is literally an Xbox controller in your hands.”

The Xbox Full Screen Experience was also praised, but optimization is apparently still needed. That could occur before the handheld’s official release. It sounds like the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is armed with impressive speakers, too, as user Technical_Fun77 said, “The main strength is the sound of the device, it felt like the sounds were going all around my head. I almost don’t need headphones.”

It’s quite bizarre that a retailer such as Amazon would ship new hardware over two weeks early, but there’s no doubt that someone’s head will be on the chopping block because of this mistake.

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X costs $999.99 and the Asus ROG Xbox Ally costs $599.99. Both handhelds release officially on October 16, 2025. Check out our Asus ROG Xbox Ally X hands-on review for our first impressions.

