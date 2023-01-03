➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: A PC gaming tablet?

🤔 Asus is refreshing the ROG Flow Z13, X13 and X16 at CES 2023

😲 The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a Windows gaming tablet with detachable keyboard

🤓 Compatible with external GPUs

📆 Coming in Q2 2023

Each year, CES brings all kinds of colorful new products, especially in the world of the best gaming laptops. Last year, Asus premiered the ROG Flow Z13, which was a convertible tablet that could turn into a gaming laptop.

It’s a bizarre idea to be sure, but it must have done well, because it was just refreshed with all-new hardware at CES 2023. This time around, it comes with 13th-generation Intel processors and RTX 40-series GPUs. That’s a lot of power for a 13-inch tablet.

The easiest way to think of the Asus Flow Z13 is that it’s a Surface Pro but for gaming. The small chassis will limit the amount of power it’ll have available, but as with the rest of the ROG Flow lineup – the Flow X13 and X16, both of which are also renewed at CES – you’ll be able to use the XG mobile external GPU to further increase graphics performance.

If you’re not familiar, the XG mobile takes the best GPUs for laptops and puts them in an external expansion form factor. So, for instance, if you have one with an RTX 3080, you can plug it in to get access to that GPU, then detach it when you don’t need the extra power. Unfortunately, Asus is not announcing a refreshed version of this external GPU with the new RTX 40-series GPUs.

As for when you can buy it, the Asus ROG Flow Z13, X13 and X16 will all be available some time in Q2 2023, though we don’t have an exact date. Asus also has not revealed the price tag, but we’ll hear more closer to the actual street date.