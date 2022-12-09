Image credit: (Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

CES 2023 is here, and we here at The Shortcut are accepting submissions for our The Shortcut CES 2023 awards.

The Shortcut, now the No. 1 consumer tech publication on Substack, is looking to highlight the companies with groundbreaking, innovative or just plain cool products with trophies to take home. So please let us see what you have in store.

How to enter

If you would like to enter your product for The Shortcut CES 2023 awards, please note that we are only considering tech that is announced either at CES 2023 or within a week of CES.

Entries have closed, but if you’ve entered, our editors will review your entry and decide on the winners in time for the show. Our deadline for submissions was 11:59 EST on December 30, 2022.

If you have any questions, please email me – awards@theshortcut.com.

Note: CES® is a registered trademark of the Consumer Technology Association® (CTA). The Shortcut is not affiliated with or endorsed by CES or CTA.

The Shortcut CES Awards

Categories

Our CES 2023 awards categories are as follows:

Best in Show

Best Automotive

Our Best AR/VR

Best Mobile

Best Smart Home and Networking

Best Computing & Gaming (Laptops, GPUs, Peripherals)

Best TV & Home Entertainment

Best Monitor

Best Audio

Best Health & Fitness, Wearables

Best Concept

If your product doesn’t fit into one of those categories, don’t worry! Please send us a submission anyway, and we’ll see if there are categories we’ve missed.