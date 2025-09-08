🤔 Apple needs to deliver genuine surprises and innovation to make the iPhone 17 lineup compelling enough for people to upgrade

I wasn't expecting to stick with my Apple iPhone 13 Pro for as long as I have. But truth be told, Apple still hasn't given me a compelling reason to upgrade to a newer model – and I can't be the only one who feels the same.

Every year, we're presented with more powerful and refined iPhone upgrades that are almost indistinguishable from the last. Yes, software improvements are welcome, like Dynamic Island, but put the phones side-by-side, and you’ll be hard pressed to notice any difference.

While software is an area Apple can't be beat (personally, I couldn't live without AirDrop), Apple's competitors are leagues ahead when it comes to hardware – or at least willing to take some risks. We've seen Honor deliver the thinnest foldable phone, Samsung continues to make tremendous leaps with AI, and Google and Nothing keep offering seriously tempting alternatives to the iPhone.

I can feel it in the Air tonight

A super-slim iPhone will at least feel “new”. (Credit @iDeviceHelpus/X)

However, I shouldn't be stuck with Apple because I'm locked inside its walled garden. And I definitely shouldn't sigh at every upcoming iPhone whenever September rolls around, wishing the Cupertino-based company had done something more innovative.

Admittedly, I am intrigued by the iPhone Air 17. A sleek, eye-catching phone with a slim profile will offer something different from the norm. However, my iPhone 13 Pro has never felt too thick or bulky to hold. The trade-off in speaker quality and battery life could also kill any enthusiasm I had for a thinner device.

Still, the rumored iPhone 17 Air is something to look forward to. It should remind us that Apple can design genuinely new iPhones that don't just contain more powerful chips every year and feature a slightly better camera.

Gaming greatness at last?

iPhone 17 Pro should deliver better gaming performance without as many caveats. (Credit: Apple)

Another aspect that always interests me is the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro's gaming performance. We've seen truly impressive performance from the iPhone 14 Pro onwards, though it still feels like Apple's phones aren't quite ready to deliver console-like gaming in your pocket.

The latest models could change that. As someone who always finds time for a quick gaming session, that could be enough to tip me over the edge. Again, though, this would be another software upgrade as opposed to a distinctive hardware evolution, even if things may change internally to make it possible.

Color match

Apple’s color selection is starting to give me deja vu. (Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

If all else fails, Apple could try some bold colors to win me over if the iPhone 17 lineup disappoints. Color is another area where Apple's competitors have more freedom. Samsung and Google always offer more appealing hues and shades than Apple delivers, and it's something that Apple needs to address. I don't want to see the basic blue, white, and black color options again. And the less said about the iPhone 15 Pro's practically indistinguishable titanium colors, the better.

Apple's awe dropping iPhone 17 event takes place tomorrow, September 9. We'll be covering the event right here on The Shortcut and bringing you all the big announcements. Let's see whether I stick to my iPhone 13 Pro yet again.

