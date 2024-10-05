Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut

One of the biggest questions around the Apple Watch Series 10 is battery life. We’ve been testing the watch for just under two weeks, and we have the answer.

For context, it’s been a battle between the Apple Watch Series 10 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 because we wear Apple’s bigger, bulkier watch daily as our preferred wrist accessory. That’s thanks to the Ultra 2’s multi-day battery life, which can last 2-3 days on a single charge, making it the perfect watch to buy if you don’t want to worry about recharging your watch all weekend long.

But not everyone wants a rugged, tough-as-nails computer to strap to their wrist. Sometimes you want something that feels closer to jewelry, which is what the Series 10 accomplishes. Plus, it has other fancy upgrades like a new wide-angle display, Jet Black design, and larger screen sizes. So the question is: can the Apple Watch Series 10 compete with the Ultra 2’s battery life?

⌚ Apple Watch Series 10 is a one-day watch

After spending time with the Series 10 strapped to our wrists, we’ve found that it can last a full day on a charge, but nothing more. At best, you’re looking at around 25-30 percent left in the tank at the end of a full day with mixed-use. At worst, it could be near death by the time you go to bed if you’re constantly using features like the compass, fitness tracking, or other apps.

This is no surprise. Apple claims that the Series 10 can last the same 18 hours on a charge as the Series 9 last year, and that smartwatch didn’t last more than a day, either. We were hoping that the new S10 chip would bring some efficiency gains to the Series 10, but alas, it’s the same as the previous generation.

That means if you want multi-day battery life from an Apple Watch, you have to buy the Ultra 2. Compared to the Series 10, the Ultra 2 can last two days before it conks out. There are plenty of other smartwatches on the market that last a week, two weeks, or even a month – but they’re often oriented toward adventure rather than smarts. Regardless, if you want the longest-lasting Apple Watch, you’ll find it in the Ultra series.

⚡ At least the Series 10 charges faster

If there’s one advantage the Series 10 battery has over the Ultra 2, it’s charging. The Series 10 supports faster charging and can go from zero to 80 percent in a half hour, whereas the Ultra 2 takes an hour to reach that level. It’s thanks to the Series 10’ larger charging coil and a faster charger included in the box, plus the fact the Series 10’s battery is physically smaller than the Ultra 2.

I found fast charging right before bed most convenient. Even with the watch near empty before going to sleep, I could put it on the charger for 30 minutes and have enough battery to track my sleep through the night. It’s not as nice as keeping your watch on all day and going to sleep without worrying about recharging, but it’s a decent compromise.

🔋 Will multi-day battery life come to non-Ultra Apple Watches?

Since the Apple Watch Ultra came out in 2022, many have wondered whether Apple would ever bring the same two to three days of battery life to the normal Apple Watch line. That remains a mystery.

We’ve heard rumors in the past that Apple would improve the efficiency of its chips to the point where you could get more than 18 hours on a charge, but that hasn’t happened yet. We’ve also heard that Apple could be exploring new battery technologies to extend the endurance of the normal Apple Watch, but none of that has come to fruition, either.

For now, if you want the longest battery life, get the Apple Watch Ultra 2. For Apple Watch Series 10 buyers, at least you’ll get faster charging.

