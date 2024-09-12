⌚️ The new Apple Watch 10 is a big improvement over last year’s model

The Apple Watch 10 has undergone a substantial revamp this year, making it a closer match to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and arguably the better deal with prices starting at $399 instead of $799.

With its thinner, lighter design and the largest-ever display on an Apple Watch, the Apple Watch 10 also includes new features such as speaker playback, sleep apnea detection, a water temperature and depth app, and faster charging.

It all culminates in a major overhaul of Apple’s popular smartwatch that will make Ultra 2 owners more than a little envious of the significantly cheaper model. However, there’s one area where the Apple Watch 10 falls flat: the battery life.

Apple has clearly improved upon last year’s model in several ways, but you’ll still have to charge it sooner than you’d like. The Apple Watch 10 still delivers around 18 hours of battery life, which pales in comparison to the Ultra 2’s 36 hours of battery per charge.

Having to charge the Apple Watch every day is easily the biggest downside of what is generally considered an excellent smartwatch, so it’s a shame that Apple still hasn’t found a way to make it last longer. The Apple Watch’s battery life has remained unchanged since it was first released in 2015, which makes the issue even more frustrating.

Competitors have shown it’s possible to deliver longer battery life, too. Samsung’s Galaxy smartwatches often give users more than two days of use before needing to be charged, and even the Google Pixel Watch 3 lasts longer.

Still, those weighing up the differences between the Apple Watch 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will have a harder time deciding, as the two watches are more aligned than before. But there’s only one winner over which watch has the best battery life – the Ultra Watch 2.

