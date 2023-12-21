You’ve got a little more time to save up for the Apple Vision Pro, as the spatial computing headset has reportedly been delayed until February 2024.

The headset was initially tipped to be released in January after Apple announced it would launch “early next year”. It gives those that interested an extra month to save up for the Apple Vision Pro price of $3,499.

Expect supply to be limited due to the headset’s price, but will be Apple hoping its first-generation device paves the way for more affordable and accessible versions later in the future.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Apple Vision Pro release date

📆 Apple Vision Pro could be released in February

🔜 An “early next year” release date was teased by Apple, with many thinking it would be out in January

🧑‍💻 Apple has informed developers to get ready and is training employees

💰 The Apple Vision Pro costs $3,499 and is Apple’s first new product category since 2015

According to Bloomberg, Apple has contacted developers who have dev kits with a note saying “get ready,” and the company has increased production of its headset at its facilities in China.

Apple is also ensuring its retail employees are well-informed when it comes to the Apple Vision Pro, especially as they need to ensure a proper fit at the point of sale for customers who buy in-store.

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing ahead of the Apple Vision Pro’s release date, at least according to several reports. Testers complained that the headset was too heavy, production was scaled back and developer kit rules were restrictive, to say the least.

Still, there’s real excitement behind Apple’s first foray into mixed-reality, and it’s Apple’s first new product category since it introduced the Apple Watch in 2015.