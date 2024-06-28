(Credit: The Shortcut/Matt Swider)

The Apple Vision Pro is now available outside the US, launching in mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore. Interest in Apple’s mixed reality headset has faded in the US since it was released in February, which has reportedly led the Cupertino-based company to cancel the Apple Vision Pro 2 in favor of creating a cheaper headset.

The Apple Vision Pro will be available in more countries on July 12, launching in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, and Germany, and should give the headset a healthy boost in sales.

Even though the Apple Vision Pro price of $3,499 will prevent it from ever reaching the mainstream, we believe it’s a fantastic device for entertainment and productivity, something which we noted in our Apple Vision Pro review.

However, the Apple Vision Pro has been criticized by users for being too heavy, causing discomfort when worn for prolonged periods, something which isn’t ideal when you consider the headset’s high price tag.

To Apple’s credit, it’s continuing to improve the Vision Pro and recently announced that visionOS 2 will bring several new features. Users will soon have the ability to create spatial photos, enjoy improvements to Mac virtual display, and a new travel mode when riding the train.

A lighter and cheaper Apple Vision Pro seems like the next logical step, especially if Apple wants it to establish a market share and compete with the likes of the Meta Quest 3. At its current price and with the valid complaints leveled against it, the Apple Vision Pro is very much a first-gen style device.

