Apple is going to start announcing new products this Monday, according to CEO Tim Cook. The head of the Cupertino tech giant took to social media to confirm that there’s “A big week ahead” for the company, seemingly hinting at all the new hardware that’s rumored to debut early next month. This comes just under a week before Apple’s scheduled “special experience” for the media on March 4, which will likely serve as a hands-on demo for journalists to experience all of Apple’s new products.

The teaser features someone morphing a gray blob into an Apple logo on a silver background, which makes it look exactly like the lid to a MacBook. This could be further indication that Apple will announce new MacBooks next week; rumors currently point to a budget-friendly 12.9-inch MacBook with an A19 Pro chip, as well as the highly-anticipated M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro.

We’re also expecting Apple to announce the iPhone 17e, a slightly upgraded version of the iPhone 16e with the A19 chip, MagSafe, and improved battery life. We could also see two new iPads: an updated iPad Air and an updated iPad mini, both with OLED displays. New Studio Displays could also be on the way, and there’s a chance Apple has a secret up its sleeves like its new smart home display powered by Siri.

We’re just four days from learning what Apple has cooked up, so stay tuned to The Shortcut for on-the-pulse coverage of everything that’s announced.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.