🤞 Apple is expected to announce its entry-level MacBook in March

🎨 The device is also set to come in funky colors, with Apple testing everything from pink to light green

💰 The budget MacBook is set to be powered by an iPhone chip, with rumors pointing to the A18 Pro first seen in the iPhone 16 Pro Max

👉 The entry-level MacBook may also see compromises on the screen and ports to hit a $699-$799 price tag

Apple’s long-rumored budget MacBook could be coming very soon, and in some funky colors to boot.

That’s according to reliable Apple tipster Mark Gurman with Bloomberg, who said that the entry-level MacBook could arrive at an event in March. The Cupertino-based brand has launched Macs at this time of year before, so it doesn’t sound too unlikely.

Apple has reportedly tested colors including light yellow, light green, blue, and pink for its upcoming entry-level device that’s aimed at students and enterprise users. This would make for a pleasant change from the usual grey and dark blue of the MacBook Air and Pro models.

There is a precedent for different colors for Apple’s desktop or laptop devices, with the refreshed iMac in 2024 that had a total of seven options available. Plus, last year’s M4 MacBook Air, one of the best laptops around, swapped out space gray for sky blue.

To go along with its new colors, the new entry-level MacBook is expected to port over chips designed for the iPhone, with the A18 Pro from the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the long-rumored option.

In addition, Apple is expected to skimp slightly on the display, specs, or ports to hit a price between $699 and $799 for this upcoming device, although we aren’t sure of specifics just yet.

The device, codenamed J700 internally, should have an aluminum chassis that’s produced using a new shell manufacturing process that’s said to be faster and more cost-effective. Lots of cheaper laptops tend to use plastic for the chassis in a bid to cut costs, but it seems Apple isn’t willing to go that far with this new MacBook model.

It looks to be an exciting year for Mac, as it isn’t just this entry level model that’s meant to be coming in 2026. Apple is expected to announce new OLED MacBook Pros later in the year, according to various sources.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.