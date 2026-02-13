🙌 Apple Vision Pro users can finally watch YouTube videos in an official app

👏 Google has added an official YouTube app to visionOS for both the M2 and M5-powered models

👀 It allows users to watch all types of YouTube videos, including standard videos, YouTube Shorts and both 180° videos, and 360° videos

🥳 You can also access playlists, subscriptions and your watch history

Google has finally added an official YouTube app to Apple’s Vision Pro headset, allowing users to immerse themselves in their favorite YouTube content.

It allows users to watch videos on a theater-sized screen, with every video on the platform viewable, including standard videos, 180° videos, 360° videos, and even YouTube Shorts.

If you’ve got the brand new M5-powered Vision Pro, then you can even watch YouTube videos in 8K if you so wish.

Apple Vision Pro users can also access subscriptions, playlists, watch history, and more – after all, it is the YouTube app.

The way you had to watch YouTube on Vision Pro before was to use Safari. There was briefly a third-party app called Juno that was available on visionOS, although this was removed from the platform’s app store because it violated YouTube’s ToS.

The official YouTube app is available in the visionOS App Store. The app is compatible with Apple Vision Pro models with the M2 chip and the M5 chip.

Apple launched the updated M5 Vision Pro in October 2025 as a more potent version of the original M2-powered model that dropped in 2024, although it was purely an internal upgrade with a new processor and a larger battery. We’re still yet to see a beefier Vision Pro 2, or a cut-down, lighter version, that has been long been rumored.

Up next: Apple’s impending upgrade to Siri has run into issues and been pushed back

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.