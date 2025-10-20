👀 Apple’s next major MacBook Pro revamp could add an OLED touchscreen, according to leaker Mark Gurman

The next Apple MacBook Pro, beyond the recently refreshed M5-powered 14-inch model, could feature a long-awaited OLED touchscreen.

That’s according to reliable Apple leaker Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, who said that the next MacBook Pro revamp, set for 2026, should bring touchscreens, OLED displays and a thinner and lighter frame.

Apple has reportedly pushed these features back from late 2025, according to Gurman, owing to issues with OLED supplies. Gurman has since expanded on the rumors with details of device codenames – K114 and K116 – and supplemented them with additional information.

The new MacBook Pro models will be powered by Apple’s M6 processor and will also feature a hole punch-style integrated webcam instead of the current notch design that’s more akin to the iPhone’s selfie camera with Dynamic Island.

A 2026 MacBook Pro could also feature a reinforced hinge that means the display won’t wobble around when used as a touchscreen.

Expect to pay more

The bad news is that this drastic redesign of the MacBook is likely to come with a much higher price tag, according to Gurman, increasing by a “few hundred dollars”. We can also expect the new Apple MacBook Pro to launch in late 2026 or early 2027.

Before that, though, we’re going to see Apple launching M5 Pro and M5 Max refreshes of the current 2021 design early next year, alongside updated versions of the MacBook Air, Mac Studio, Mac Mini and two new monitors.

Gurman’s report also noted a further long-term aim for the MacBook Pro, with Apple reportedly looking to move away from Touch ID to Face ID authentication, which is still years away.

This would mirror the shift from recent iPhones that did away with fingerprint authentication and went wholesale on Face ID.

