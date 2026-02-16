🍎 Apple has invited members of the media to a “special experience” on March 4

📨 It’s not a traditional Apple event, but invitations went out the same way

🏙️ The company is hosting the experience in New York, London, and Shanghai

📱 This could be where we see devices like the iPhone 17e, budget MacBook, OLED iPad Air, and more

📅 The experience is scheduled for March 4 at 9 a.m. ET in New York City

Apple is hosting an event next month… sort of. The company has announced a special “Apple Experience” that’ll be held on March 4 in three major cities around the world - New York, London, and Shanghai - to host the media and show off something new. The invitation Apple sent out doesn’t seem to hint at anything in particular, but given the amount of leaks and rumors we’ve been tracking, we can make some guesses.

The invitation members of the media are receiving to Apple’s special experience next month.

Apple is rumored to have a very busy first half of 2026. Before the first quarter of the year wraps up, the company is expected to announce a plethora of devices, including a new iPhone: the iPhone 17e, which will make key upgrades like better nighttime photos and MagSafe compared to the 16e.

Elsewhere, Apple is said to be working on a bunch of new iPads, including a new iPad Air with an OLED display. We could also see the iPad mini get the same display technology, while the base $329 iPad will reportedly get a spec upgrade for Apple Intelligence.

New MacBooks are also likely on the way, including the much-anticipated M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pros. A new low-end MacBook is also rumored to be around the corner, powered by an iPhone processor with a colorful design that’s smaller than the regular MacBook Air. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg pointed out that the invitation includes the same colors he says Apple has tested the new low-cost MacBook in.

We’ve also heard rumors about a refreshed Studio Display, which could also be announced during the special experience.

It’s not typical for Apple to host a media-only experience like this unless it’s kept secret, which makes this event rather peculiar. We’ll be covering everything Apple unveils (or at least tells the media about) on March 4, as per usual. It’s scheduled for 9 a.m. ET in New York City.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.