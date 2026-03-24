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🍎 Apple is revamping Siri with iOS 27, and we just got new details on how it could be implemented

🤖 A new report says that Siri could live in a new, dedicated app with chat threads

🗣️ There’s also a new “Ask Siri” feature, a redesigned interface that could live in the Dynamic Island, a new “Write with Siri” button on the keyboard, and more

⚙️ These features will likely stretch across Apple’s 2027 software updates

📅 Siri’s big AI revamp is expected to be announced at WWDC this June

Apple is releasing a Gemini-powered version of Siri later this year, and a report has detailed what we can expect from the new experience. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg has published a piece going over all of the ways you’ll be able to interact with Siri in iOS 27 (at least according to his sources), and it sounds like a vastly different experience than what Siri is today.

🤖 Apple’s huge Siri transformation

The biggest change will involve a dedicated Siri app, which is something Apple previously claimed it wanted to avoid. After telling Tom’s Guide it wasn’t interested in sending users to “some chat experience in order to get things done,” it sounds like that’s exactly what the new Siri will be: an iMessage-like app where you can have multiple conversations with Siri, search through your conversation history, upload files, use your voice, and more. Bloomberg says that Siri will use your past conversations to prompt you when you start a new chat.

Siri’s interface will also get a revamp for when you summon it. When Apple Intelligence was announced in 2024, Apple updated the way Siri looks with pulsating lights around your screen. Those are going away in iOS 27, according to the report, in favor of the Dynamic Island. Apple is testing a way to implement it to appear in the black pill at the top of your screen, with prompts to “Search or Ask” when you summon it. After you’ve made a request, it’ll indicate it’s searching for an answer and later expand with results in Apple’s Liquid Glass interface.

There will also be two new buttons throughout Apple’s software you can use to summon Siri: “Ask Siri” and “Write with Siri.” The former will appear in menus across the system to send selected content to Siri for a more contextual query, while the latter will make it easier to generate text with Siri’s Writing Tools.

Apple will also integrate the new Siri into Siri Suggestions, Spotlight Search, and more. The voice assistant will be able to see more of the data on your device to help deliver responses that are more contextual to you, thanks to Apple’s Personal Context feature that was delayed last year. Siri will also be able to control certain third-party apps on your phone, although that’ll take time and developers’ implementation of the right tools for the feature to work.

It’s a lot to unpack, but it should all make sense when Apple announces the big upgrade at WWDC 2026, which is scheduled for June 8. During the keynote, we expect Apple to also announce iOS 27, macOS 27, and all of its other updates for its devices.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.