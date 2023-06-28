(Credit: Concerned Ape)

Apple Arcade is a fantastic subscription service and one that I’d thoroughly recommend for more casual gamers who own an iOS device or Apple TV 4K. And now, it’s even easier to recommend as it’s getting one of the best games out there in Stardew Valley.

The immensely popular farming sim kickstarted the “cozy sims” genre and sees you moving to the country to live off the land, build relationships and mine for resources. This version of Stardew Valley isn’t paired down by any means, either. It includes all the latest updates and features that players on other platforms enjoy and comes to Apple Arcade on July 21.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: new Apple Arcade games

👍 Apple Arcade is getting five new games in July

🐷 The standout title is Stardew Valley, one of the best games of the last decade

🎣 Subscribers can also look forward to Slay the Spire and Ridiculous Fishing EX

👍 Apple Arcade costs $4.99 a month and gives you access to over 200 games

Stardew Valley is also being joined by another indie darling, Slay the Spire. The deck-building game sees you collect cards to take down enemies as you ascend a spire. It’ll be available to subscribers on July 7.

Also coming to Apple Arcade in July are LEGO Duplo World (July 7), Ridiculous Fishing EX (July 14) and Hello Kitty Island Adventure (July 28). Apple Arcade costs $4.99 per month and you can share your subscription with up to six family members. Games that come to the service are free of adverts, microtransactions and typical progress-blocking mechanics that are all too present in mobile titles.

Apple Arcade received 20 new games including some all-time classics back in May and continues to grow. We saw the service highlighted during Apple’s Vision Pro reveal, as users will be able to play games using Apple’s “spatial computing” VR and AR headset. The Apple Vision Pro price is $3,499, which may be the most elaborate way to play Stardew Valley in the future.