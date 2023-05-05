Apple Arcade subscribers are in for a treat, as 20 new games have just hit the mobile gaming service.

The list of games includes some all-time classics, such as Limbo, Snake.io and Temple Run, but also a few exclusives, too.

TMNT Splintered Fate is a “roguelike adventure” where you play as each of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as you attempt to find Master Splinter, and Disney SpellStruck is a cute puzzler from the Words with Friends co-creator, David Bettner.

There’s also Cityscapes: Sim Builder, which has been created by Sim City veterans, and What the Car? from Danish developer Triband, the team behind What the Golf? and What the Bat?.

“Apple Arcade brings together hundreds of fun titles in one gaming destination for our users to discover and enjoy,” said Alex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade on Apple Newsroom. “Today’s launch boosts our award-winning catalog with 20 new games people will love playing and sharing with their friends and families.”

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Apple Arcade games

🆕 Apple has revealed 20 new games are coming to Arcade

👀 Titles include a handful of classic titles and new exclusives

😲 There are now over 200 games on Apple Arcade

👏 It costs $4.99 a month and is available across every Apple device

Like all Apple Arcade games, these titles contain no adverts or microtransactions, which means you can enjoy them without any annoying prompts to pay, timeouts, or progression-blocking mechanics.

Apple Arcade costs $4.99 and now has over 200 games for subscribers to enjoy. You can play these games on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV – though some titles require a controller. Up to six family members can access the service, too.

I subscribed to Apple Arcade for a few months and thoroughly enjoyed my time with the service. Using a PS5 DualSense Controller, I played a variety of games that ran smoothly on the Apple TV 4K and were completely free of the annoying money-grabbing practices that often plague mobile games.

While these titles are obviously far more simplistic in scope and scale than the best PS5 games and best Xbox Series X games, they’re still a ton of fun regardless.

Here’s the full list of Apple Arcade additions below: