Apple Arcade is home to over 250 games that are free of ads and in-app purchases, and subscribers can look forward to 15 new titles arriving during the holiday season.

We’ve already been hands-on one with a game that’s designed for Apple Vision Pro, Gears & Goo, which launches on January 9, 2025, but here’s what else is on the way.

Launching on December 5, Talking Tom Blast Park sees you take part in an epic battle to save Blast Park from the mischievous Rakoonz. You’ll need to use wacky blasters like the Power Plunger to make your way past waves of Rakoonz and their trash in order to restore fun to the park.

Up next is Square Enix’s Final Fantasy IV (3D REMAKE). It revives the iconic fourth-entry in the Final Fantasy series, which was the first game to introduce the Active Time Battle system. It’s available on December 9.

Next year, players can look forward to Skate City: New York, which sees you mastering hundreds of tricks in real-world locations, including the Big Apple. It launches on January 9.

These games will be joined by Boggle: Arcade Edition, PAC-MAN 256+, Hot Wheels: Race Off+, Barbie Color Creations+. and Little Cities Diorama (Vision Pro) on December 5. FF IV: The After Years+ launches a few days later on December 9, and Gears & Goo (Vision Pro), Three Kingdoms HEROES, Final Fantasy+, Trials of Mana+, Rodeo Stampede+, and It’s Literally Just Mowing+ arrive on January 9, 2025.

If you’re new to Apple Arcade, check out the best Apple Arcade games you can play right now. You can play many of the titles on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, and Apple's gaming subscription service costs $4.99 a month.

