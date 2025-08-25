🎧 Apple is rumored to be holding off on developing a new pair of AirPods Max

🤷 While the headphones are popular, the company sees no reason to make a sequel just yet

5️⃣ It’s been five years since the original model came out

📅 The headphones were refreshed last year with USB-C and a few new colors

If you’ve been holding off on buying a pair of AirPods Max because you think there’s a new version coming out, think again.

Apple has apparently hit a fork in the road when it comes to developing a new pair, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The $549 headphones are popular among Apple users, but not popular enough where Apple sees a reason to invest time and energy into making a new pair. The news comes nearly a year after the original model (which dates back to 2020) was refreshed with USB-C and new colors.

Rumors about a potential sequel to AirPods Max have been extremely scarce, with only occasional reports hinting at new designs and upgraded audio quality. We’ve never heard anything concrete or remotely accurate, and it seems that lack of development is the probable cause of that.

Instead, Apple is investing time in new pairs of AirPods earbuds. The company is reportedly announcing the AirPods Pro 3 alongside the iPhone 17 next month, and a future pair of the buds will support health-tracking features like heart rate monitoring and come with cameras for Visual Intelligence.

So far, we have no idea when Apple could release a new pair of AirPods Max. In the meantime, other options like Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM6 are on the market for those who need a new pair of cans.

