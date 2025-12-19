(Credit: The Shortcut/ModRetro)

👀 A special Anduril-edition of the viral ModRetro Chromatic handheld is back for pre-order

😮 A previous run of the special edition handheld sold out in eight minutes, and this is likely to be the last chance you can get your hands on it

💪 The handheld features the same magnesium-aluminium alloy that Anduril uses for its attack drones and comes with a sapphire-crystal coated screen for ultimate scratch resistance

💰 It’s priced at $349.99 and should ship in summer 2026 if you get an order in before Christmas

Pre-order the Anduril ModRetro Chromatic

Get ModRetro Chromatic games

ModRetro Chromatic at GameStop

The special edition Anduril-edition ModRetro Chromatic handheld that sold out in eight minutes just a few days ago is back and up for pre-order.

In a new post on X from Palmer Luckey, the special handheld console is available for pre-order from the ModRetro store and is being pitched as the “ultimate Chromatic”.

It utilizes the magnesium-aluminium alloy found in Anduril’s attack drones and has a ceramic coating from Ghost X. The main screen is a lab-grown sapphire crystal with titanium-nitride accents, and the chassis of this Chromatic is laser-etched on all six sides.

The special edition Chromatic also comes with a pair of color-matched Koss Porta Pro headphones to match the aesthetic, special edition collector’s packaging, a logo charm, a Chromatic Tetris cartridge and three AA ModRetro batteries.

(Credit: ModRetro)

Luckey’s posts also mention that this particular variant of the Chromatic is a pain to make, and it’s very unlikely for there to be another run, so if you want one, this is the last chance.

The handheld is available to pre-order now – if you put an order before Christmas, then it should ship in ‘summer 2026’ according to the ModRetro website.

There is a premium over the standard Chromatic, with this special model costing $349.99, and proceeds will benefit Stack Up, a veterans’ mental health charity.

We loved the ModRetro Chromatic a lot when it first launched. In our ModRetro Chromatic review, we said it’s the “best way to play Game Boy and Game Boy Color games... ever”, giving it a perfect 5/5 score. It provides an authentic Game Boy experience with modern accoutrements such as an IPS screen with the option for Gorilla or Sapphire Glass coating, as well as a USB-C port.

ModRetro recently announced that the Chromatic is a permanent addition to its lineup after being out of stock for several months. Its next release is an N64 remake called the M64. We recently got a look at the console’s design and controller.

Up next: Best ModRetro Chromatic games: pick up these pocket-sized titles today

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with credits in Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.