(Credit: Brandon @Jonzey8828)

😮 Microsoft’s Xbox Series S has been credited with saving a man’s life

🎒 Brandon bought the console and put it in his backpack when cycling home

🚛 However, he wound up being dragged under a truck

😇 Brandon believes the Xbox Series S may have saved his life

The Xbox Series S is a fantastic console that offers a next-gen experience for an entry-level price. And for Brandon, Microsoft’s more affordable Xbox may have just saved his life.

In a post on X, Brandon explains how the decision to buy an Xbox Series S from GameStop and put it in his backpack on the way home could be the reason he’s alive today.

“I was on my way home from my local GameStop with the Xbox in my backpack when I was struck by a truck while riding my bicycle. I managed to keep above the trucks steel bumper at first but I eventually was dragged under,” said Brandon. “I was slammed to the ground and still he kept going so I assumed he didn’t see me. The Xbox in my backpack prevented me from hitting my head or worse, even dying.”

Remarkably, Brandon only suffered a single broken bone in his left foot and a few road rashes, but pictures of his Xbox Series S show just how much of an impact the little console took.

(Credit: Brandon @Jonzey8828)

The front edge of the console is severely damaged, and the controller’s analog sticks have almost been worn away entirely. Yet somehow, the console still turns on. Brandon also shared pictures of the console’s battered box and his torn up hoodie, which shows just how serious the incident was.

(Credit: Brandon @Jonzey8828)

“I thought the Xbox was a goner but it started up with no hesitation at all and runs games surprisingly well considering what it went through,” Brandon explained. “If the Xbox wasn’t in my bag at the time a lot more could have happened…”

Brandon’s story led to hundreds of people asking Microsoft to gift him a new console, to which the company has obliged. “We're so glad that you're safe and hope the recovery is going well,” the official Xbox X account responded. “We know you mentioned that your Xbox is still working, but we'd love to send you a new one if you'd like! Would it be okay for us to DM you?”

Unsurprisingly, many are demanding Microsoft send Brandon an Xbox Series X, its flagship $499 console, instead of the $299 Series S, but we’ll have to wait for an update to see whether that happens.

Either way, it’s likely Brandon will remain a fan of Xbox forever, thanks to the console’s life-saving intervention.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.