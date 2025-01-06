🆕 AMD new Ryzen 9000 series processors have been revealed at CES 2025

🥇 The Ryzen 9 9950X3D is AMD’s flagship CPU

📈 AMD claims it’s up to 8% faster for gaming and 20% faster for creation

📆 Expect a release to take place between January and March this year

AMD has revealed its new Ryzen 9000 series CPUs at CES 2025, and its flagship CPU is being touted as “the world’s best processor for gamers and creators”.

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D features 16 “Zen 5” CPU cores with a max boost frequency of up to 5.7 GHz and TDP (total draw power) of 170 watts. It also features a 144MB total cache and uses AMD’s 2nd Gen V-Cache technology.

According to AMD’s testing, which should be taken with a pinch of salt, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D was 8% faster on average on 40 games tested than the AMD Ryzen 7 7950X3D at 1080p high settings.

AMD also says that the new AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D is 20% faster than the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, though different titles were used than the previous test, which could skew the results in AMD’s favor.

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D isn’t just aimed at gamers, however. AMD says the new processor was 13% faster for content creation than the AMD Ryzen 7 7950X3D on 20 apps tested, and 10% faster than the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K.

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D will release in Q1 2025, which falls between January and March 31.

