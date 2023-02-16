AMD Ryzen processor (Credit: AMD)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: the leaks have started

🔥 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D spotted in Ashes of the Singularity benchmark

🎡 Paired with RTX 4090

🤯 Marks a significant uplift over regular 7900X

🧂 Take this with a huge grain of salt

We’re still a couple weeks away from the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D showing up on store shelves, but benchmarks are starting to appear that may give us an idea of what they can do.

The CPU has appeared, coupled with an Nvidia RTX 4090, the best GPU for pure performance, in an Ashes of the Singularity benchmark. This is an ancient PC game at this point and test results are extremely unreliable, but the processor looks to have topped the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X by a huge margin of 87.5%, according to Tom’s Hardware.

Take that with a grain of salt, of course, but it is extremely promising for gamers. The last-generation AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D was easily the best processor for gaming when it came out, and it’s starting to look like AMD might be repeating that record with the 7900X3D.

It’s way too early to say anything for sure, but I’m fairly confident that the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D will deliver a marked improvement in gaming over its non-X3D counterpart.

Either way, I won’t know exactly how the 7900X3D will perform until I get it in my lab for testing. So, as always, stay tuned to this space if you’re looking to upgrade your gaming PC with this part.