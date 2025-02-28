🙏 AMD will finally reveal its RX 9000 Series GPUs today

📆 We’ll get the price and release dates for the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070

💰 Fans are hoping for a competitively low price from AMD

🔜 The RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 are due to launch early March

07:20 ET: We’re less than an hour away from AMD’s RX 9000 Series reveal, but will we be pleasantly surprised or bitterly disappointed? AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su hinted on X that she’s been listening to what gamers are saying, though we’ll have to wait and see. Not long to go now.

06:56 ET: Let’s carry on today’s coverage with a poll! How much do you think the RX 9070 XT will cost? I hope its $649 at the very most, otherwise AMD could be in trouble. Let’s see if we got it right when AMD reveals the price.

06:45 ET: Good morning, PC gamers! AMD’s RX 9000 Series reveal event takes place today at 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET and we’re bringing you all the latest updates right here on The Shortcut.

One of the biggest questions surrounding AMD’s new RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs is how much they’ll cost. Rumors and leaks suggest the prices will range between $500 and $799 for AMD’s new cards, though PC gamers will hope it’s the former.

AMD may be second place behind Nvidia, but it hasn’t been able to make a dent in its rival’s market share for several generations. Many believe AMD’s latest cards offer the best chance in years to challenge Nvidia’s market share because Nvidia’s new 50-series cards are expensive and plagued by manufacturing problems.

However, we’ve seen this all before. When consumers want AMD to price its new GPUs aggressively, the company tends to barely undercut Nvidia, leading millions to choose team green over team red. But will that be the case this time around?



Of course, it’s not just the price that matters. The Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 will need to deliver a meaningful performance upgrade, and the list of AMD FSR 4 games will have to grow rapidly if its to challenge Nvidia’s DLSS.

It all makes for a rather exciting event, then, as we wait to see what AMD will deliver. We’ll be live blogging every update and announcement from AMD’s 9000 Series reveal event, so keep this page open so you don’t miss a thing.

