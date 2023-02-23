AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: AMD midrange when?

🤔 Rumors have cropped up suggesting AMD 7800 might be delayed

📏 Radeon 7000 cards are currently limited to 7900 series

📅 When will we see mid-range AMD Radeon graphics cards?

When AMD released the Radeon RX 7900 XTX back in December 2022, both Nvidia and AMD had only high-end graphics cards on the market. But now that the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti has hit the market, we still haven’t seen AMD launch a new Radeon 7000-series GPU to compete.

It seems like AMD might be keeping us waiting a little while longer, with a new rumor appearing on Chinese tech site MyDrivers. Apparently, AMD is waiting for a future event to reveal its mid-range RDNA 3 lineup, including the Radeon RX 7800, 7700 and 7600 graphics cards. These are always the best graphics cards of any generation, as they’re much more affordable for people looking to build a PC on a budget.

The article cites driver stability and performance as being possible issues here. After all, AMD has needed to deliver quite a few Radeon 7000-series exclusive drivers to polish up its highest-end graphics cards. However, the company has recently released a driver for all of its graphics cards, which may signal that the initial issues with the Radeon 7900 XTX might be in the past.

I’ve reached out to AMD for comment, and I’ll update this article as soon as I hear anything from the company. Either way, the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs are still there and deliver excellent value right now. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, for instance is a great inclusion if you’re trying to build the best gaming PC without breaking the bank.

At the end of the day, we’ll hear more about these graphics cards once Team Red is ready to share more information. Until then, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Buy Radeon RX 6700 XT at Newegg