Amazon: new Fire TV Omni Mini LED Series

Amazon just announced a new range of Fire TV Omni displays, and they sound like they could be exactly what I’ve been looking for ahead of Black Friday.

The new Fire TV Omni Series features a Mini LED panel for improved contrast, greater brightness, and less blooming. And that’s a must, as the inky blacks that OLED TVs provide have utterly spoilt me.

Mini LED technology seems like a great compromise between having a super bright panel – something that OLEDs lack – without sacrificing picture detail. Depending on whether you choose the 55, 65, 77, or the 85-inch version of the new Fire TV Omni Mini LED, you’ll get 1,344 dimming zones and a eye-searing peak brightness of 1,400 nits.

The displays also support the latest video standards, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Plus Adaptive, and Dolby Atmos audio. The new Fire TV Omni Mini LED Series sound perfect for gaming, too, as they include VRR, auto low latency mode (ALLM), a 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Wi-Fi 6E, and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

Amazon’s new TVs also feature an advanced light and color sensor to enhance picture quality by automatically identifying and optimizing scenes in real-time. Amazon says its new displays can fine-tune picture details like landscapes, buildings, sports, and more, and the TV can detect a room’s lighting conditions to adjust brightness and color for optimal viewing.

While I’m skeptical about how well such a feature will work – I’m purist with picture settings and turn everything off – it may be worthwhile.

Of course, what really makes the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini LED Series so tempting is the price. The 55-inch model costs $819.99, the 65-inch model is $1,089.99, the 75-inch model is $1,499.99, and the massive 85-inch model costs $2,099.99.

For the specs you’re getting here, that’s a steal – assuming there’s nothing inherently wrong with these new Amazon Fire TVs. There’s also a good chance they will be discounted heavily in the future, and could even drop in price during Black Friday.

I’ve been looking for a display to replace an aging Hisense TV in the bedroom. It has a green stuck pixel, horrendous backlight bloom, and a janky OS. I’ll be keeping a close eye on the 55-inch Fire TV Omni Mini LED as it sounds – on paper – like the perfect replacement.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.