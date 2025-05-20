(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📖 Amazon is rumored to be working on its own foldable device

📐 It’s said to be a “large-sized foldable” that could compete with Apple’s foldable iPad/MacBook

💻 Other companies like Huawei and Samsung are also exploring the idea of large foldables

📅 Amazon’s device isn’t expected to arrive until 2027

Amazon might add to its lineup of hardware with a completely new device: a foldable.

The company is reportedly internally developing one, according to a new leak from famed Apple analyst and leaker Ming-Chi Kuo. In a post on X, Kuo says that Amazon is working on a “large-sized foldable device” that could wind up entering production late next year. It could wind up being a serious competitor to Apple’s upcoming foldable, which is said to be about as powerful as an iPad Pro or MacBook.

Kuo didn’t mention any details about what Amazon plans to do with a foldable device. However, it’s another indication of the company’s new commitment to making hardware following the hiring of Panos Panay in October 2023. After working at Microsoft for almost 20 years, Panay joined to take over Amazon’s hardware division and oversee new Kindles, Echos, and mores. It seems now that he’s interested in foldables, or at least has pushed Amazon’s development of one further along.

Other companies also experimenting with large-format foldables include Huawei, who just announced its new MateBook Fold yesterday, and Samsung, who’s rumored to released the tri-fold Galaxy G Fold later this year. One of the most anticipated is Apple’s, which is rumored to have a roughly 20-inch screen and operate as some hybrid between an iPad and MacBook. It isn’t expected to enter production until late 2027 at the earliest, but given Kuo’s post, it seems like Amazon will try to compete with it to some extent.

Speaking of which, the Amazon foldable likely won’t enter production until later next year or in 2027, which means it probably won’t ship until 2027 at the earliest. If we hear anything else about it, we’ll let you know.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.