🤏 Huawei has unveiled a new foldable laptop that’s impressively thin

📐 The MateBook Fold has a form factor that’s just 7.3mm thin

💻 There’s a huge 18-inch OLED display that can be converted to 13 inches when needed

🍎 While it’s exclusive to China, Apple is rumored to bring a similar device to the United States in the near future

💰 The Huawei MateBook Fold is on sale for around $3,300

Huawei just announced a crazy new laptop, and it’s one of the thinnest we’ve ever seen.

The new MateBook Fold is a foldable laptop, similar to Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold, in which its display can physically fold in half Pixel 9 Pro Fold-style. But the coolest part? The form factor: it’s just 7.3mm thick when open. That’s thinner than most phones, including the iPhone 16 Pro (8.25mm) and Galaxy S25 Ultra (8.2mm). When closed, it’s 14.9mm which is still impressively thin.

(Credit: Huawei)

The laptop weighs about 2.6 pounds which makes it plenty portable, and it can be folded 90 degrees and emulate the experience of a traditional 13-inch laptop. When completely unfolded, the 18-inch 3.3K OLED panel will give you plenty of room for multitasking. It also comes with an “anti-gravity” vapor chamber, 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage. Huawei didn’t say what processor is inside.

It’s powered by HarmonyOS, Huawei’s proprietary operating system. The company isn’t allowed to use Windows due to US sanctions, but since the only place you can buy it is China, the software won’t likely cause any major headaches for users. It’s priced at 23,999 yuan (around $3,328 USD) and is available now.

Could the foldable iPad look like this?

We likely won’t get our hands on this laptop to review, but for those of you who want a device like this to use every day, there appears to be one on the horizon: Apple’s foldable iPad.

It’s been rumored for years that Apple is working on one, and most recently, we heard that the company is developing a big 20-inch OLED foldable display that could make its way into a future MacBook or iPad. Rumors suggest the device will ship in 2027 or 2028, which means we’ll have to wait a bit longer before we can check it out.

But the MateBook Fold shares a lot of design cues with Apple products, from the slim bezels to ultra-thin form factor. It’s possible that Apple’s upcoming foldable could look similar, but we’ll have to wait to find out.

In the mean time, if you want a foldable PC, you’ll have to shop with Lenovo or Asus, neither of which look quite as good as what Huawei offers.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.